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“We’re not lazy; government failed us” – Citizens reject Kuol Manyang’s claim of laziness

Author: Michael Atit | Published: March 31, 2026

FILE PHOTO: Gen. Kuol Manyang Juuk, one of the Deputy Chairpersons of SPLM and Senior Presidential Advisor - Credit: Office of the President - January 5, 2024

Senior presidential advisor Kuol Manyang Juk has sparked public anger after saying that South Sudanese are “lazy and unwilling to do productive work.”

His remarks have triggered a wave of reactions from citizens, many of whom are now questioning what the government has done to create jobs, provide training, and improve economic opportunities since independence.

Speaking on Monday during funeral prayers for the late Anglican Bishop Nathaniel Garang Anyieth, Kuol Manyang said laziness and jealousy are among the main causes of the crises in South Sudan.

He added that many people prefer sitting idle and expecting miracles instead of working hard.

But across the country, some residents strongly disagree.

Felix, a resident of Atlabara in Juba, said the problem is not laziness but a lack of opportunities.

He argued that young people do not have access to jobs or empowerment programs.

“South Sudanese are not lazy. It is the government that has failed,” Felix said. “Since 2005, they have been in power, but we have not seen real development, good education, or support for citizens. Instead, they blame poor people. The government itself has contributed to this situation.”

In Wau, another resident, David Magok, also criticized government officials, saying the country lacks proper management of both human and natural resources.

He said leaders have not fulfilled promises made during the referendum period. According to him, instead of creating jobs for young people, conflict has led to deaths and forced many families to flee to other countries.

“During the referendum, we were told we would become first-class citizens,” he said. “But now there is a big gap between politicians and ordinary citizens. Many people have been displaced and are living as refugees because of the problems created by leaders.”

Meanwhile, Simon, a resident of Munuki in Juba, questioned the government’s commitment to providing basic services such as healthcare.

“Our leaders go abroad for medical treatment,” Simon said. “This means public money is spent in other countries instead of improving our own system. So, who is really failing here? Leaders should focus on building the country and creating opportunities for the people.”

Citizens also pointed to insecurity, ongoing conflict, and lack of employment opportunities as major factors holding back development in South Sudan.

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