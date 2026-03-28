Weighbridges planned for Nesitu, key border points

The Ministry of Roads and Bridges has announced plans to establish a weighbridge management system at Nesitu and other key border points to protect road infrastructure.

Undersecretary Gabriel Makur Amour said the system will regulate overweight trucks, a major cause of damage to roads and bridges nationwide.

Speaking during a presentation on bridge maintenance capacity, Makur stressed that roads and bridges are critical public assets that must be protected.

He said the ministry is mandated to preserve infrastructure for long-term use.

Makur also revealed that weighbridges will be installed along Bor Road and at other strategic locations to strengthen enforcement and monitoring.

The plan follows earlier efforts, including the commissioning of the Nimule weighbridge in February 2025 by Vice President Taban Deng Gai to control heavy truck loads along the Juba–Nimule highway.

Authorities say expanding weighbridge systems will extend the lifespan of roads and improve transport safety across South Sudan.

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