9th July 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Uncategorized   |   “We want to see credible elections,” diplomat tells R-TGoNU

“We want to see credible elections,” diplomat tells R-TGoNU

Author: Moyo Jacob | Published: 1 hour ago

Norwegian Ambassador to South Sudan, Her Excellency Linken Nymann UNDP/Sarah Sibrino

The Norwegian Ambassador to South Sudan says they want to see the government making necessary preparations for peaceful and credible elections.

Linken Nymann Berryman who extended her congratulations to the people of South Sudan on the 13th independence anniversary calls for the unification of armed forces, opening of civic and political space and ensuring credible and independent electoral institutions.

She urges the government of South Sudan to find solutions that unite. The diplomat also urges the leaders dialogue in good faith in bringing lasting peace to the country.

“Political leaders are the custodians of the well-being of their people.

“We continue to urge the transitional government of South Sudan to find solutions that unite and urge the leaders to dialogue in good faith.

“We want to see necessary preparations for peaceful and credible elections, including unification of armed forces, opening of civic and political space, and credible, independent electoral institutions, “she said.

The Ambassador went on to express her country’s commitment in continuing to support the people of South Sudan including backing the Tumaini Peace Initiative in yielding fruits.

 

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SSPDF clashes with NAS in Yei as 6 youth abducted 1

SSPDF clashes with NAS in Yei as 6 youth abducted

Published Friday, July 5, 2024

Makuei: Tumaini to establish oversight for peace implementation, cites NTC failures 2

Makuei: Tumaini to establish oversight for peace implementation, cites NTC failures

Published Saturday, July 6, 2024

FAO set to begin construction of Juba Modern Market 3

FAO set to begin construction of Juba Modern Market

Published Thursday, July 4, 2024

AFCON qualifiers: South Sudan in Group K with Uganda, Congo and South Africa 4

AFCON qualifiers: South Sudan in Group K with Uganda, Congo and South Africa

Published Thursday, July 4, 2024

HRW urges Kiir to reject bill mandating NSS to arrest without warrant 5

HRW urges Kiir to reject bill mandating NSS to arrest without warrant

Published Thursday, July 4, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Parties must clarify elections or extension controversies -SSOA

Published 51 mins ago

“We want to see credible elections,” diplomat tells R-TGoNU

Published 1 hour ago

PPC announces 14 more registered political parties

Published 3 hours ago

Primate Justin on July 9: Shun division to honor fallen freedom fighters

Published 5 hours ago

Governor Dr Alic outlines priorities to run modern central bank

Published 6 hours ago

Kiir accepts September China-Africa Summit invite

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
9th July 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!