“We want to see credible elections,” diplomat tells R-TGoNU

The Norwegian Ambassador to South Sudan says they want to see the government making necessary preparations for peaceful and credible elections.

Linken Nymann Berryman who extended her congratulations to the people of South Sudan on the 13th independence anniversary calls for the unification of armed forces, opening of civic and political space and ensuring credible and independent electoral institutions.

She urges the government of South Sudan to find solutions that unite. The diplomat also urges the leaders dialogue in good faith in bringing lasting peace to the country.

“Political leaders are the custodians of the well-being of their people.

“We continue to urge the transitional government of South Sudan to find solutions that unite and urge the leaders to dialogue in good faith.

“We want to see necessary preparations for peaceful and credible elections, including unification of armed forces, opening of civic and political space, and credible, independent electoral institutions, “she said.



The Ambassador went on to express her country’s commitment in continuing to support the people of South Sudan including backing the Tumaini Peace Initiative in yielding fruits.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



PPC announces 14 more registered political parties Previous Post