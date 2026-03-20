24th March 2026

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“We want peace and stability” – South Sudanese pray for a peaceful future on Eid al-Fitr

Author: Michael Atit | Published: March 20, 2026

Muslim faithful gather at a playground in Aweil to joyfully celebrate Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan.

Across South Sudan, Muslims and people of other faiths share a common hope: lasting peace and stability, as they join the world in celebrating Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of a month of fasting, reflection, and prayer.

Thousands of South Sudanese gathered in playgrounds, mosques, and community centers on Friday morning to celebrate the holy month’s end, sharing meals, prayers, and well-wishes.

This year’s Eid comes amid waves of deadly violence in several parts of the country, including northern Jonglei State, Ruweng Administrative Area, Warrap, and Western Equatoria State, leaving communities weary and longing for peace.

Rose Zachariah, a resident of Jebel Denka in Juba, said people are exhausted by the continued conflict, and that Eid should be a time for reflection and prayers for peace.

“On this occasion, my wish is peace and stability. I pray that God grants us mercy and removes hatred and tribalism from our communities because our country is beautiful. People are tired. Those with hardened hearts should change so we can do what is right for our country and future generations. If we fail to do so, we risk losing the future of South Sudan,” she said.

Khatra Mubarak Ahmed said the holiday should be used to promote forgiveness and reconciliation among communities.

“People should pray for peace and security today. We want to see an end to conflict, a stable country, and citizens living in peace and happiness,” he said, highlighting the struggles caused by displacement and lack of food.

For Martin Ormano Uku, the ongoing conflicts have delayed development and the provision of basic services.

“We want to see our country stable and peaceful, with access to services. We would like to see the kind of development happening in neighbouring countries also take place here in South Sudan,” he said, echoing calls for leaders and citizens to embrace peace, unity, and a shared commitment to building a better future.

Amid the festivities, the message was clear: despite hardship and insecurity, South Sudanese across the country continue to pray for peace, stability, and hope for a brighter future.

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24th March 2026

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