“We have the money; what we lack is management,” says Finance Minister Salvatore

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Hon. Salvatore Garang, has assured the public that the nation possesses the necessary wealth to meet its commitments, asserting that the primary challenge facing the treasury is not a lack of funds, but how they are managed.

Speaking at a reception ceremony at his residence in Juba on Wednesday, February 25, the Minister outlined a bold new fiscal agenda centered on accountability and the immediate payment of government obligations.

He emphasized that the country has the resources required for progress, noting, “We have the money; what we lack is management.” He called for a fundamental cultural shift toward transparency across all levels of leadership to address previous mismanagement.

Addressing youth, leaders, and elders, Minister Garang identified accountability and transparency as his top two priorities. He stressed that national resources must be distributed “transparently and evenly throughout the 64 tribes, wherever they are.”

To support this vision, he made a firm promise to address the financial concerns of civil servants and the national political roadmap. “I promised: the salaries must be paid, the arrears must be paid, and the budget for elections must be done,” he stated.

To achieve this, he described a merit-based bureaucratic process where approvals depend on the quality of the proposal rather than personal connections. Once the Minister and Undersecretary verify a document, it is forwarded through the Directors General of Budget and Accounts to ensure cash coverage, removing the need for further ministerial interference.

Beyond the balance sheets, the Minister warned that unreliable rainfall makes “next year’s hunger guaranteed” unless the country shifts to irrigation. He urged for the utilization of the Nile and its tributaries to support farms, rather than allowing seasonal flooding to destroy crops.

Minister Salvatore Garang concluded with a stern warning to contractors who receive government funds. He criticized those who use public money for personal luxury, such as traveling to Dubai, instead of fulfilling their project obligations. He reaffirmed his commitment to satisfying the aspirations of the people through a disciplined and responsive budgetary system.

