‘We have not failed, we are assigned by the Bible to lead our people,’ says Dr Lomuro

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs has defended the extension of the transitional government and the postponement of elections, stating that the leadership has not failed.

In his remarks in Juba on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro emphasized that the leaders of the transitional government are called by the Bible to guide the South Sudanese people.

He says there would be no other extension.

This follows the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (R-JMEC) Extraordinary Plenary, which approved a 24-month extension of the transitional period on Wednesday.

Yesterday, the International Community expressed their disappointment, saying they are not prepared to endure the status quo that prioritizes the privileges of the elite over the welfare of the South Sudanese people.

U.S. Ambassador Michael J. Adler criticized the move, claiming it reflects the leadership’s failure to create the conditions necessary for credible elections.

In response, Dr Lomuro, representing the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGoNU), argued that the country’s leaders are working in the best interests of the country, emphasizing that they would not allow the country to return to conflict.

“When we speak to you, don’t look at us from the point of view as people who are just for themselves or corrupt,” Dr Lomuro said.

“We are assigned by the Bible to lead our people this time around, your time will come, so give us the opportunity as the Bible says,” he said.

“For our partners, we appreciate your positions and we do not condemn you for the decision,” he added.

“I am not even surprised that you did not support the roadmap, you did not support this extension, that is fine but what we can be sure about is, that we will not let South Sudan go to war again,” Dr Lomuro said.

“We will convey some of these serious allegations of total leadership failure in the country because if the leadership had failed. We would have disintegrated when we disagreed on some of the ten points that were being mentioned,” he added.

“If our leadership is a failure, that is a real serious statement that we must convey to the highest point.”

Expressing similar disappointment, some South Sudanese scholars have criticized the unity government leaders.

Dr. Angelina Bazugba from the academic sector questioned how the parties were able to agree on the extension within two weeks and yet they failed to implement the peace agreement over the past six years.

“One would wonder, if in two weeks or so, the parties were able to come together and deliberate on the way forward and agreed on what should be done, as what was not done but also looking at the lessons learned in the past,” said Dr Bazugba.

“The question is, what was it holding them from not attaining it in the past six years? If we are not able or if we are only able to implement 10 per cent, how will you be able to implement 90% in the coming two years? she asked.

In response, Minister of Petroleum Puot Kang, also representing the R-TGoNU, clarified that the decision to extend was not reached quickly.

“I want to remind those who said, we came together in two weeks and agreed, no that is not true,” Kang said.

“We started our meeting on the 6th of May, that was the first time we started consultation and we could not agree,” he said.

“The fact that we are under pressure today is because we did not agree from the very beginning,” he added.

“We had different views but we are united by the purpose, we are united by the fact that we have a country to preserve,” he said.

Eva Christo from the South Sudan Women’s Coalition raised concerns about the possibility of tangible progress during the extended period.

“What is the guarantee that this time, R-TGoNU will do differently to ensure an end of this extension? While we shall exceptionally vote for the extension, this will be our last vote,” said Eva.

“Parties should get back to the drawing board and answer the question, how can they gain the trust of the stakeholders and the people? What measures will they put in place for transparency and accountability? she asked.

“We would like to see parties work together and not come together to extend their stay in power,” she said.

In response, Minister Puot Kang said there are no guarantees but expressed hope that the leadership would this time adhere to proposals aimed at guiding the process during the extension.

“In regards to what will we do differently this time, we have no magic to wake up in the morning and say, it is going to be this way but as High-Level Standing Committee,” said Kang.

“We have made proposals to the leadership which were endorsed and it is our hope like any of you that the leadership will stick to this proposal and make sure, we deliver during this extension,” he said.

