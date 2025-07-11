“We are not enemies” – Lobong appeals for peace in independence message

The Governor of Eastern Equatoria, Louis Lobong, has called for the peaceful coexistence among communities and political parties to promote the well-being of the local population.

Addressing a gathering at Torit Freedom Square on the occasion of South Sudan’s 14th Independence anniversary in Torit, the governor stressed that an independent state cannot develop without peace.

“We must abandon the politics of revenge and the culture of violence. There is no honor in conflict. The peace shall belong to those who build, not those who destroy,” he said.

“Therefore, there is a greater need for a call for dialogue and political maturity and desire to shun trouble politics as we stand to build this country,” he added.

Governor Lojore called the people to abandon the politics of revenge and the culture of violence, but rather to embrace inter-party dialogue that strengthens the voice of the people

He also urged all the relevant institutions to direct their efforts to stand united in protecting peaceful coexistence and reconciliation.

“We are not enemies. We are partners in the great task of building this nation. I call upon the peaceful coexistence among our communities in Eastern Equatoria,” he appealed.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter