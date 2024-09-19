WBS: SPLA-IO admits arrest of pastors over ‘rowdy prayers’

SPLA-IO Spokesperson in Western Bahr el Ghazal State has admitted the arrest of evangelical pastors by their forces in Jur River County but denied they were tortured.

On September 14, the Episcopal Church in Western Bahr el Ghazal State reported that 17 pastors on a preaching mission in Wath-Lelo were arrested and tortured on orders from a military commander in the region.

Reverend Arkangelo Unango claimed that opposition forces had closed several churches and mistreated believers.

Unango further stated that three pastors were critically injured due to beatings and were taken for treatment in Wau town.

When contacted Thursday morning, the SPLA IO Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Uku Manwee in the state denied the ECSS Church pastors were tortured

But he confirmed their arrest after the believers reportedly screamed while praying.

According to Brig. Gen. Uku, the force received a call from residents after the pastors reportedly invaded the area at night, and began preaching loudly.

“When these people entered the Wath-Lelo area, they did not have permission from the military area and did not ask permission from the military leadership.

“Suddenly at night, we began to hear screaming and people praying in loud voices. They destroyed the alcohol of one of the citizens, claiming that this was the work of the devil in the area”, he said.

He claimed that the pastors had destroyed alcohol belonging to one of the citizens, stating that it was “the work of the devil.”

‘This behavior angered the citizen and he informed the military area authorities, who came and arrested them.

“They discovered that some of the SPLM-IO forces had joined the worshipers and they were arrested.

But Brig.Gen. Uku denied they suspects were tortured.

“Our forces did not beat them, but we arrested the security personnel affiliated with our force.

