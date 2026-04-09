WBGS Govt intervenes to address dire conditions at Agok Leprosy Center

Authorities in Western Bahr el Ghazal State have launched an intervention to address the harsh living conditions of vulnerable groups following an official assessment of the Agok Leprosy Center and a local nursing home.

During the visit, state officials observed significant challenges affecting residents, including acute water shortages and limited access to basic services. These findings raised immediate concerns regarding the daily survival and wellbeing of the inhabitants.

State Minister of Information Samuel Nicola confirmed that the government has initiated humanitarian support targeting the most vulnerable.

In-kind assistance has already been delivered to both facilities to ease the burden on residents. The support packages include essential food items, nutritional supplements, and soap.

“We visited the Agok Center and the nursing home to assess the situation,” Minister Nicola stated. “The aim is to support vulnerable groups, particularly patients who have faced significant difficulties in their daily lives. Even accessing water has been a challenge for them. We were surprised by the poor conditions in which they live.”

The Minister emphasized that while immediate aid is a start, more must be done to improve facility maintenance and strengthen social support systems.

He specifically called on the Ministry of Gender, Child, and Social Welfare to enhance service delivery and ensure better long-term care for the residents.

Looking beyond immediate relief, Minister Nicola urged the public to prioritize self-reliance. “We encourage agriculture this year so that we do not depend solely on international food aid and can avoid hunger and disease,” he said.

The Minister also underscored the importance of education, pledging that the government will work to improve school environments and increase safe areas for farming.

He concluded by calling on citizens to embrace the resilient spirit of the South Sudanese people to overcome these communal challenges.

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