WBeG Commissioners adopt key resolutions for improved service delivery

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – Western Bahr el Ghazal State Commissioners concluded a three-day Forum by adopting key resolutions to improve governance, coordination, and service delivery across the state.

The forum, held from October 23rd to 25th in Wau, took place under the theme “Building Trust, Unity, and Coordination for Effective Service Delivery in Local Government.”

Deputy Governor Zachariah Joseph Garang chaired the forum attended by senior state officials, the Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly, ministers, advisors, the Mayor of Wau Town, county commissioners, representatives of UN agencies, civil society organizations, and other development partners.

Participants discussed challenges affecting the state, including border encroachment in Raja County, poor road networks, weak telecommunications, delays in seed distribution, inadequate medical supplies, and a shortage of trained health and education personnel.

Other concerns they raised included the influx of refugees and internally displaced persons, illegal land demarcation, logging, and the unplanned construction of petrol stations in residential areas.

After extensive discussions, the forum resolved that counties should prioritize peaceful coexistence among communities and address border disputes through dialogue.

Humanitarian and development partners, including UN agencies and NGOs, were urged to strengthen collaboration with local authorities and extend services to hard-to-reach areas.

The forum directed county authorities to manage the three percent community share of gold revenues transparently and invest the funds in local development priorities.

It tasked the Ministry of Agriculture with ensuring the timely delivery of seeds, tractors, and other inputs to farmers, while Raja County was encouraged to revive its sugarcane plantation project to stimulate local economic growth.

All counties were advised to prepare annual budgets, establish consolidated accounts, and develop comprehensive local development plans to promote accountability and effective service delivery.

The forum reaffirmed the importance of establishing county and municipal councils to enhance local governance and representation.

It also recommended the creation of a gubernatorial land management committee to address issues of illegal land demarcation and settlement.

Environmental protection was emphasized, with calls for immediate measures to curb illegal tree cutting and forest destruction.

Participants further encouraged initiatives that empower youth and women through cultural programs, training, and economic opportunities.

Key state ministries, including Animal Resources, Housing, and Public Utilities, were encouraged to establish functional departments at the county level to strengthen service delivery.

The forum also proposed the establishment of additional safe houses and one-stop centers to support survivors of gender-based violence.

At the close of the meeting, participants pledged to work collectively toward a united, peaceful, and stable Western Bahr el Ghazal State, and called on the governor to monitor and ensure the full implementation of the adopted resolutions.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Election chief proposes use of 2008 census, 2010 constituencies in 2026 elections Previous Post