2nd July 2025
Wau soldiers to face justice in 24 civilian cases

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 3 hours ago

The Military Court and the Defense Team in Western Bahr el Ghazal State|Courtesy

A military court in Wau, Western Bahr el Ghazal State, is expected to issue final verdicts this Saturday in 24 cases filed by civilians against soldiers.

Division Five legal advisor, Joker Kamal, says the cases involve serious offenses, including sexual assault, murder, insubordination, and loss of weapons.

“We have more than 24 cases of murder, sexual assault, and cases of an administrative military nature.

The court concluded its hearings last Saturday after a three-week session that began on June 17.

Presided over by Major General Stanes Kamilio, the court comprises five military judges, two defense lawyers for the accused soldiers, and two legal representatives for the victims.

Kamal confirmed that while most cases involve administrative violations, three murder and three sexual assault cases remain pending.

“The court will collect its decisions and rulings and announce them on Saturday, he said.

Verdicts—including convictions and acquittals—will be announced Saturday.

He added that convicted soldiers dismissed from the army will be transferred from military to civilian prisons.

“As for the military, personnel who will be dismissed from service will be transferred to a civilian prison from the military prison.”

Kamal also said the military recently carried out a public awareness campaign, encouraging civilians to report crimes without fear.

The proceedings have been praised as a rare act of military accountability and a step toward rebuilding trust between the armed forces and civilians.

Wau soldiers to face justice in 24 civilian cases

Published 3 hours ago

