20th March 2026

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Wau residents demand action as water prices double

Author: Diko D Andrew | Published: 18 hours ago

Water vendors in Wau distribute water to residential areas using donkey carts during the ongoing dry season. [Photo: Michael Daniel/Eye Radio

WAU, Western Equatoria (Eye Radio) – Residents in Wau town are calling for urgent government intervention as water prices have doubled, placing an immense strain on vulnerable households, the elderly, and students.

According to residents, in recent days, the price of a drum of water has doubled from 1,500 South Sudanese Pounds to 3,000 SSP, making it increasingly difficult for many households to afford basic water needs.

However, borehole operators argue that the sharp rise in fuel costs has significantly increased the expenses of running water pumps, forcing them to raise prices

the price for a single jerrican of water reached 1,500 SSP. Local inhabitants report that some areas have gone without water for two days during the current dry season.

Angelo, David, a resident in Wau, who spoke on condition of anonymity, stated that the price hikes are hitting vulnerable groups the hardest.

“We are facing serious issues with water prices. This is hitting families hard, especially the elderly who are living alone,” the resident said. “Currently, water has been unavailable for two days. With the dry season ongoing, we are worried about what will happen.

The scarcity is also affecting education. Another resident told Eye Radio that some children are missing school because their families cannot secure enough water for daily needs.

The crisis extends to those who provide water services. Water refillers and tanker operators noted that their own costs are climbing.

Prices to fill larger quantities of water have jumped from 4,000 SSP to 5,000 SSP and now stand at 10,000 SSP. These refillers explained that the cost of feeding the donkeys used to transport water has also increased, forcing them to pass the expense on to the public.

“Daily wages are decreasing,” one worker explained. “We work first to earn our wages before meeting our basic needs. That is why we had to increase the amount of money we spend on filling water.

The price increases are reportedly affecting other areas of daily life, including the maintenance of livestock. Residents are now urging the government to investigate the causes of the hike and address the supply shortage in the city.

“Our message to the government is to urgently look into this water problem,” a resident added.

Authorities in Wau have not yet addressed the concerns raised by residents.

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