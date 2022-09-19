Wau appeal court approves death sentence for Sudanese national

19th September 2022
Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 40 mins ago

Mr. Saber Abu Sam, a 42-year-old Sudanese trader who was sentenced to death during the court ruling in Aweil on 30th May 2022 - Courtesy

The Court of Appeal in Wau upheld the death sentence for a Sudanese trader who was found guilty of defiling and murdering a five-year-old girl in Aweil, Northern Bahr el Ghazal State.

In May this yearthe High Court in Aweil, Northern Bahr El Ghazal State sentenced 42-year-old Saber Abu Sam to death by hanging, for raping and killing toddler Abuk Lual Lual.

The court also convicted his associate, Omer Mohamed Omer, to five years in jail for harboring the rape perpetrator.

Northern Bahr el Ghazal state police spokesperson says the Court of Appeal cross-examined the verdict and agreed with the decision to hang convict Saber Abu Sam.

Meanwhile, Captain Guot Guot Akol said the court has acquitted the second convict, Omer Mohamed Omer.

According to him, the verdict has now been referred to the Supreme Court in Juba for further deliberation.

“For the public who has been asking or following the case of Abuk Lual Lual, a child that was raped, killed, and dumped in a pit latrine by Sabir. The case was appealed by the court of appeal in Wau, now the court of appeal has concluded and passed the verdict,” said Capt Guot.

“The verdict is hereby followed, Sabir has been confirmed to be guilty and the court approved the decision of the high court of Aweil by hanging him to death,

“The second accused Omar has been acquitted by the court of appeal in Wau and the case file will be sent to Juba, the supreme court for further deliberations, that’s the update as far as the case is a concern.”

Guot has called on the public to remain calm and stop spreading rumors regarding the matter.

