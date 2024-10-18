Water sellers call off strike after reaching deal on tariffs

Water sellers driving blue tankers in Juba have resumed work, ending days of crippling strike that left city residents in thirst, after they agreed to adjusted prices in a meeting with stakeholders, said Deputy Mayor Thiik Thiik Mayardit.



In early October, the City Council introduced reduced water costs – directing water tankers to sell a drum of water at 2,500 South Sudan pounds within the city and 3,500 pounds in the suburbs.

But the drivers mostly foreigners rejected the rates, arguing they were insufficient to cover the rising costs of operating their tankers, including maintenance, fuel, and traffic fees.

Some Juba citizens also voiced their concerns in media interviews, describing the significant difficulties they face without access to clean water.

Mr. Mayardit, who is the Deputy Mayor for Administration and Finance, said the city council and water tank drivers have agreed to a uniform sale of water at 4,000 South Sudan pounds per drum in all parts of the city.

“The city council is balancing with the demand, that is why we come up and we some old 4,000,” he said, speaking on Eye Radio’s Dawn Show.

He said the city council and relevant authorities have agreed to reduce the prices after seeing the excessive rise in water tariff by the tankers relative to different suburbs in Juba.

“You know, the way they are selling water; even when you go to Gurei when you go to the areas of Luri and Rajaf and even Shirikat, they are selling with 12,000, some are selling with 7,000, and in Juba with 5,000.”

“So, we have come up with the issue slashing the price until we reach 4,000 and this 4,000 is going to be uniform, to the extent that they cannot add anything.”

“If they want to add anything, they should come back to the Juba City Council. Also, if the dollar goes down, The old soul. Come back to the city council and they come and sit with us and see.”

“How much will we add on top? So, we agreed that nobody is going to add anything. And we said if you add anything on top, you are going to be arrested, they have resumed it and they have been doing it now.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter