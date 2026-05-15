15th May 2026

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Water Ministry engages communities on climate resilience in Torit

Author: Diko D. Andrew | Published: 6 hours ago

Officials and local leaders pose for a group photo after a climate awareness campaign in Torit — Photo: Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation.

The Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation has conducted a public awareness and community engagement session in Torit, Eastern Equatoria State, as part of efforts to strengthen climate resilience.

The event, held at Torit Freedom Square under the Regional Climate Resilience Program, focused on flood preparedness, environmental protection, and ongoing water infrastructure activities.

According to the ministry, the session aimed to increase public understanding of the programme and encourage communities to support project implementation.

Officials also emphasised the importance of involving women, youth, and vulnerable groups in promoting transparency, accountability, and local ownership of development projects.

The ministry says the engagement will enable communities to better understand the programme and support long-term climate resilience and sustainable water infrastructure development.

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15th May 2026

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