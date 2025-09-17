17th September 2025

Warrap to embark on infrastructure development as security stabilises

Author: Wol Mapal | Published: 7 hours ago

Warrap State Governor Bol Wek Agoth - [Photo credit: Office of the Governor - Warrap State]

The Governor of Warrap State says his administration will be embarking on developmental and transport infrastructures after months of relative peace in the area.

In a statement issued yesterday, Governor Bol Wek Agoth said infrastructure development will be focused of his administration.

Agoth made the statement following a meeting with the National Minister of Transport, Dr. Lam Akol in Juba yesterday.

According to the Governor’s Press Unit, the meeting aims at pursuing the development of vital transportation infrastructures in the state.

These includes the completion of Kuajok airstrip and the proposed Akon International Airport.

Agoth stated that investment in Airports will open up the state to trade opportunities and generates employment for youth, leading reduction in poverty.

He was appointed Governor in June following weeks of intercommunal violence in the state.

Since assuming office, he has been embarking on peace rallies including counties tour and dialogue with chiefs, community leaders and the youth.

