Warrap supplies subsidized food to markets, warns traders against buying it off

Warrap State government has distributed around 10,000 bags of assorted food commodities to local markets in Kuajok and the six counties at a subsidized price to alleviate a severe economic crisis that has diminished the purchasing power of citizens across the country.

Warrap Information Minister William Wol Mayoum said the bags of food commodities – each weighing 50 kilograms – include maize flour and sorghum, purchased by a certain government contractor named Galda Company.

Mayom stated that one 50 kg bag of maize flour is to be sold at 95,000 South Sudan pounds, and a bag of sorghum of the same weigh will be sold at 70,000SSP.

This is less than the current prices at Kuajok market in which a 50-kg bag of maize flour costs 120,000SSP while a 50 kg bag of sorghum is sold at 85,000SSP.

The information minister said each of the counties will receive 1000 bags of both maize and sorghum.

“Over 9,000 have already arrived in the state headquarters, and 6,000 of the commodities have been distributed to all six counties of Warrap, whereby each county received one thousand of maize flour and sorghum,” Mayom said.

Acting Governor Aluel Garang, who launched the destribution of the food commodities, reportedly urged local authorities to ensure that the consignment is sold at the exact price set by the state government.

She also warned the traders not to buy the food meant for the subsidy.

