27th July 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News | States   |   Warrap supplies subsidized food to markets, warns traders against buying it off

Warrap supplies subsidized food to markets, warns traders against buying it off

Author: Elshiekh Chol Ajeing | Published: 4 hours ago

Food trucks bound for Warrap State.

Warrap State government has distributed around 10,000 bags of assorted food commodities to local markets in Kuajok and the six counties at a subsidized price to alleviate a severe economic crisis that has diminished the purchasing power of citizens across the country.

Warrap Information Minister William Wol Mayoum said the bags of food commodities – each weighing 50 kilograms – include maize flour and sorghum, purchased by a certain government contractor named Galda Company.

Mayom stated that one 50 kg bag of maize flour is to be sold at 95,000 South Sudan pounds, and a bag of sorghum of the same weigh will be sold at 70,000SSP.

This is less than the current prices at Kuajok market in which a 50-kg bag of maize flour costs 120,000SSP while a 50 kg bag of sorghum is sold at 85,000SSP.

The information minister said each of the counties will receive 1000 bags of both maize and sorghum.

“Over 9,000 have already arrived in the state headquarters, and 6,000 of the commodities have been distributed to all six counties of Warrap, whereby each county received one thousand of maize flour and sorghum,” Mayom said.

Acting Governor Aluel Garang, who launched the destribution of the food commodities, reportedly urged local authorities to ensure that the consignment is sold at the exact price set by the state government.

She also warned the traders not to buy the food meant for the subsidy.

Popular Stories
LeBron James rescues USA from South Sudan onslaught 1

LeBron James rescues USA from South Sudan onslaught

Published July 21, 2024

Uganda army says will take 3 South Sudan soldiers to court 2

Uganda army says will take 3 South Sudan soldiers to court

Published July 22, 2024

Uganda claims loaded pistol intercepted from South Sudanese national 3

Uganda claims loaded pistol intercepted from South Sudanese national

Published July 22, 2024

World Bank announces $30 million-grant to S. Sudan for agriculture 4

World Bank announces $30 million-grant to S. Sudan for agriculture

Published July 24, 2024

USA Coach Steve Kerr praises ‘amazing’ South Sudan 5

USA Coach Steve Kerr praises ‘amazing’ South Sudan

Published July 21, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Warrap supplies subsidized food to markets, warns traders against buying it off

Published 4 hours ago

University of Juba students launch cleaning campaign, advise against littering

Published 5 hours ago

Uganda police arrest over 100 anti-corruption protestors

Published 5 hours ago

Yei Chamber of Commerce urges govt to revive gutted market

Published 6 hours ago

South Sudan calls for ‘immediate’ ceasefire in Sudan

Published 9 hours ago

Ethiopia declares 3 days of mourning after landslide kills 257

Published 11 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th July 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.