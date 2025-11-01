Warrap State urges armed youth to comply as forceful disarmament begins

The Information Minister of Warrap State has urged armed youth in the state to comply with orders from the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) as the deadline for the forceful disarmament begins today.

“The deadline is today, and we are expecting the SSPDF to move. I urge the youth to comply with all requests from the SSPDF. If they ask you to put down your weapons, do so. Resistance could lead to serious consequences,” said Minister Mamer Bath in an interview with Eye Radio Saturday.

The SSPDF set a 48-hour deadline on Thursday for youth to surrender their firearms peacefully. In September, the government of Warrap State said it would involve selected armed youth in the ongoing disarmament exercise, which is part of the state of emergency declared in June.

The minister said the youth will assist authorities in monitoring security, apprehending criminals, and collecting illegal firearms from civilians in a peaceful manner.

However, the state spokesperson confirmed this morning that the 48-hour period has ended, and forceful disarmament could begin immediately.

Bath appealed to armed youth to comply with the SSPDF orders to avoid potential harm:

“This time, the operation is different from previous exercises, with full military capacity. Compliance is the only way to avoid harm.”

The minister emphasized the importance of following instructions to ensure the disarmament process proceeds safely.

