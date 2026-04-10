Warrap State: One dead, five injured in fuel tanker fire

One person died and five others were injured after a fuel tanker caught fire on a road in Warrap State on Thursday. The incident happened on a road linking Twic County to the Abyei Administrative Area and Unity State.

Warrap State Information Minister Wol Mayom told Eye Radio that a petrol tanker overturned on a section of the road.

The driver, a Somali national, died at the scene. The Minister said the driver was using a petrol-powered generator to move fuel from the overturned vehicle to another tanker. An electrical fault caused the generator to catch fire and ignite the fuel.

Five other people suffered burns. Three were taken to Wau for treatment, and two were taken to the MSF Hospital in Mayen Abun.

Minister Mayom stated that road conditions have left hundreds of fuel tankers and cargo trucks unable to pass. This has stopped the delivery of goods to several parts of the country.

“The incident occurred amid road conditions that have left hundreds of fuel tankers and cargo trucks unable to pass, disrupting the supply of goods,” Minister Mayom said.

Warrap State Governor Bol Wek Agoth has told the Ministry of Roads and Bridges to work with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) on repairs.

Officials confirmed that communication with the UNMISS office in Aweil was successful. Work to repair the road is scheduled to begin on Monday to allow trucks to move again.

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