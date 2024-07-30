30th July 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | News   |   Warrap State commences malaria vaccine uptake

Warrap State commences malaria vaccine uptake

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 4 hours ago

Malaria vaccinators deployed at a rally to kick-start the campaign|Courtesy

Warrap government has kicked-started a mass malaria vaccination campaigns as it rolls out the vial across the state.

State officials including Acting Governor of Governor commencement Aluel Garang, Minister of Health Barec and Information Minister William Wol Mayom graced the commencement of vaccination campaign on Monday.

Dozens of children accompanied by their parents were seen at the event.

Speaking during the occasion, the state officials urged the parents to ensure that children aged between 5 to 18 months are vaccinated against the killer disease.

On his part, Barec, the state Minister of Health and Environment assured parents that the vaccine is effective but after a child completes 4 doses.

Speaking to Eye Radio this morning, Warrap information Minister William Wol Mayom describe the roll out of the malaria vaccination campaign as historic to the young country.

“This is a historic vaccination since the creation of South Sudan and Warrap in particular. Malaria is a killer that has killed thousands.

“The vaccine will reduce the mortality rate in our state especially among the young children”, he said.

The roll out of the vial in Warrap came two weeks after the national Ministry of Health, in partnership with UNICEF, the World Health Organization (WHO) and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance launched the nationwide rollout of the R21 malaria vaccine.

The 645000 doses arrived in South Sudan on 31, May, making the country among twelve African nations to receive the life-saving vaccine for children.

Malaria is said to be a leading cause of illness and death in South Sudan, particularly among young children.

According to health partners, in 2022, the country reported an estimated 2.8 million cases and 6,680 deaths.

With approximately 7,630 new cases and 18 fatalities daily, South Sudan has one of the highest malaria incidence rates in the region.

Minister Wol urged the public to stop spreading rumors and discouraging communities from ensuring their children are vaccinated against malaria pandemic.

“We do not want rumors circulating in the vaccination campaign as during the covid-19, that when you are vaccinated with covid-19 vaccine, something will happen.

“This (misconception) is not true, it is ignorance and it is discouraging, let children be vaccinated and the symptoms of the vaccination will be communicated,”Minister Wol emphasized.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
World Bank announces $30 million-grant to S. Sudan for agriculture 1

World Bank announces $30 million-grant to S. Sudan for agriculture

Published July 24, 2024

Govt offers free viewing screens for Paris 2024 Olympics across South Sudan 2

Govt offers free viewing screens for Paris 2024 Olympics across South Sudan

Published July 25, 2024

Ex-NBA star apologizes for disrespectful remarks on South Sudan 3

Ex-NBA star apologizes for disrespectful remarks on South Sudan

Published July 23, 2024

Tuesday’s shootings were meant to stop night search violators -Lul 4

Tuesday’s shootings were meant to stop night search violators -Lul

Published July 24, 2024

MPs to question Dongrin on salary delays next Monday 5

MPs to question Dongrin on salary delays next Monday

Published July 26, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

MPs embark on transitional justice grassroots consultations

Published 2 hours ago

Seven killed, six wounded in Tonj East gruesome attack

Published 3 hours ago

Warrap State commences malaria vaccine uptake

Published 4 hours ago

World Hepatitis Day: Challenges in hepatitis diagnosis at Juba Teaching Hospital

Published 19 hours ago

‘We have received a verbal apology,’ says Foreign Affairs over wrong national anthem

Published 20 hours ago

Finance minister says working to release budget for exams marking

Published 21 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
30th July 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.