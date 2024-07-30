Warrap State commences malaria vaccine uptake

Warrap government has kicked-started a mass malaria vaccination campaigns as it rolls out the vial across the state.

State officials including Acting Governor of Governor commencement Aluel Garang, Minister of Health Barec and Information Minister William Wol Mayom graced the commencement of vaccination campaign on Monday.

Dozens of children accompanied by their parents were seen at the event.

Speaking during the occasion, the state officials urged the parents to ensure that children aged between 5 to 18 months are vaccinated against the killer disease.

On his part, Barec, the state Minister of Health and Environment assured parents that the vaccine is effective but after a child completes 4 doses.

Speaking to Eye Radio this morning, Warrap information Minister William Wol Mayom describe the roll out of the malaria vaccination campaign as historic to the young country.

“This is a historic vaccination since the creation of South Sudan and Warrap in particular. Malaria is a killer that has killed thousands.

“The vaccine will reduce the mortality rate in our state especially among the young children”, he said.



The roll out of the vial in Warrap came two weeks after the national Ministry of Health, in partnership with UNICEF, the World Health Organization (WHO) and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance launched the nationwide rollout of the R21 malaria vaccine.

The 645000 doses arrived in South Sudan on 31, May, making the country among twelve African nations to receive the life-saving vaccine for children.

Malaria is said to be a leading cause of illness and death in South Sudan, particularly among young children.

According to health partners, in 2022, the country reported an estimated 2.8 million cases and 6,680 deaths.

With approximately 7,630 new cases and 18 fatalities daily, South Sudan has one of the highest malaria incidence rates in the region.

Minister Wol urged the public to stop spreading rumors and discouraging communities from ensuring their children are vaccinated against malaria pandemic.

“We do not want rumors circulating in the vaccination campaign as during the covid-19, that when you are vaccinated with covid-19 vaccine, something will happen.

“This (misconception) is not true, it is ignorance and it is discouraging, let children be vaccinated and the symptoms of the vaccination will be communicated,”Minister Wol emphasized.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



World Hepatitis Day: Challenges in hepatitis diagnosis at Juba Teaching Hospital Previous Post