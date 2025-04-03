Warrap reports declining cholera cases

KUAJOK, (Eye Radio) – Warrap State government said on Thursday the cholera crisis has been brought under control following a sharp increase of cases last month which resulted in more than 40 cases and 13 deaths.

Information Minister James Ayiek Bath said all the counties have now gone for a week without reporting a case, following a quick intervention from the Ministry of Health and partners.

Ayiek said several cholera response centers have been set up to contain the outbreak through vaccination awareness campaigns.

“The situation now has decreased, after the intervention of medical doctors from the state who set up several cholera response centers across payams across Warrap to ensure incidents are attended to,” the minister said.

“The reported cases of death have been up to 13. The last reported deaths were 3 people and that was a week ago. There have been over 40 cases reported with the last case reported last week.”

“The vaccine campaign is ongoing as preventive measures against the outbreak of the cholera. No more serious cases reported since a week ago.”

Minister Ayiek cautioned the public to get vaccinated, adhere to hygiene and sanitation and avoid drinking river water to help prevent further spread of the disease.

“The public are informed to seek hygiene and sanitation as part of the prevention mechanism to protect themselves from the spread of the cholera and also to go for the vaccine of the cholera prevention for them to stay safe and free from the spread.”

“They are also encouraged to report cases of the cholera that may yet be detected in the communities to the cholera response centers.”

