25th May 2024
Warrap recruits 180 ‘strong’ cattle keepers as community police

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 7 hours ago

Cattle camp leaders in Warrap State meet Governor Kuol Muor in his office. Friday, May 24, 2024. (-)

Warrap State Governor Kuol Muor Muor said his administration is recruiting community police of 30 ‘strong’ cattle keepers in each of the six counties to tackle cattle-related crimes and other forms of violence.

Governor Muor and state officials, including the Minister of Local Government and Law Enforcement, briefed leaders of cattle camps on Friday about their duties to cooperate in restoring inter-communal peace.

He tasked the traditional leaders to report all forms of criminal activities in order to tackle cattle-related violence and revenge killings in the state.

“You are mandated as the community police of the government that should be responsible to reports all form of crimes, arrest criminals and reports them to the security forces in the area,” Muor said, according to his office.

The press statement said a community police of about 30 youth, headed by Garang Kuol Majur, are already at work in Tonj North County, where the absence of its commissioner for about five months, raises the prospect of crimes and lawlessness.

Governor Muor further pledged 30 motorcycles to the state’s six counties to ease mobility of the newly formed community police comprised of thirty strong youth in every county.

Since his appointment, Muor has adopted an iron-fist policy against cattle raiding, revenge killings and other forms of violence.

In February 2024, the governor signed what is known as The Green Book into law, which slap death by firing squad as a penalty for suspects found guilty of intentional murder, and other severe sentences for cattle raiding and armed robbery.

A bill on the set of customary laws was passed the state cabinet in January 2024, and later approved by the state parliament before it was sent to Governor Muor for ratification.

The governor’s office said the cattle keepers representatives commended Muor for the crucial step to recognize their efforts and pledged commitment to ensure an end to cattle raiding and other forms of violence.

 

 

