19th July 2024
Warrap orders truck-loads of subsidized food amid biting economy

Warrap orders truck-loads of subsidized food amid biting economy

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 6 hours ago

Food trucks bound for Warrap State.

Warrap State government on Thursday dispatched the first consignment of about 10,000 sacks of subsidized food commodities from Juba to Kuajok in what is deemed as an initiative to alleviate the inflation-induced economic crisis.

A statement from the office of Governor Kuol Muor said the food commodities include sorghum and maize flour which will be shared among the six counties of Warrap to subsidize local markets.

It was indicated that the state government contracted a certain GALDA national company to supply the assorted food items within the agreed period.

“As such, the company committed its seriousness by transporting over ten thousand sacks of food items in the first consignment which are expected to reach the State in the next 24 hours,” the governor’s office said.

On Wednesday, Governor Muor launched the supply of about 10,000 sacks of assorted food commodities to subsidize markets across the state, under the theme: “Sympathizing with the local population.”

South Sudan is grappling with catastrophic inflation after the Sudan war damaged facilities transporting the country’s crude oil to the Red Sea, depriving the country of its crucial revenue generator.

This has left the pound currency drastically weakened against the US dollar.

Civil servants and members of the organized forces have not been paid for nearly 10 months and the government has been operating for a month without a new fiscal year budget in place.

The economic relief initiative of importing subsidized food, widely embraced by the government, has been criticized by an economist, who suggested that the only way to ultimately beat inflation is providing a stable environment and boosting agriculture.

Dr. Abraham Maliet said in March 2024 the purchase of food items is unsustainable and a drop in the ocean due to the worsening economic downturn, while recommending the procurement of farming tools and equipment to support agricultural production.

A draft fiscal year 2024-2025 budget that allocates massive amount to agriculture is gathering dust at the finance ministry after it failed to pass in the national cabinet.

