Warrap gov’t suspends Gogrial East commissioner

The government of Warrap State has suspended the Commissioner of Gogrial East County until further notice, describing the decision as a routine administrative action unrelated, for now, to the recent deadly clashes in the area.

Warrap State Information Minister Mamer Bath said the commissioner was suspended last month under the directive of the governor following violent clashes between the Nyarmong and Jur-maan Anger sections in Gogrial East County.

However, Bath noted that no specific reasons were cited at the time of the suspension.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Wednesday morning, Bath emphasized that the action should not be interpreted as punitive or directly linked to the inter-communal fighting, adding that investigations are ongoing.

“That was a suspension. He is not removed yet,” Bath said. “If the suspension is investigated and is over, then he may be reinstated to his position and the suspension lifted. So that’s the normal administrative procedure.”

Bath further stated that, as government spokesperson, he was not informed of the specific grounds for the decision.

“I don’t know the reason why he was suspended because when the Deputy Governor suspended him, there was no reason cited. It is the higher authority that may be aware,” he said.

“But as the government spokesperson, it is a normal administrative procedure, and we cannot link it directly to the recent clashes.”

Authorities maintain that the suspension remains a procedural measure pending the outcome of investigations.

