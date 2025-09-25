Warrap governor seeks additional military support for state of emergency

The Governor of Warrap State, Bol Wek Agoth, has appealed to the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) for additional logistical and operational support to enhance the enforcement of the state of emergency in the area.

Speaking during a meeting with the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Dau Aturjong Nyuol, in Juba on Wednesday, Governor Wek stressed the need for maintaining momentum in the ongoing disarmament efforts, which he says have brought noticeable improvements in security.

“Warrap State has a state of emergency. One of the important government institutions that participated in the implementation was the SSPDF,” Wek said.

“We have done our best — the commanding officers, their instructions and orders — and it was a successful campaign, starting with persuasion. We tried to persuade our people to lay down their unlawful guns… and they have listened.”

Governor Wek reported that many individuals in illegal possession of firearms have surrendered their weapons voluntarily, resulting in relative calm and improved freedom of movement across the state.

“I’m here to brief [the SSPDF command] on what we have achieved and what we need to do. We need to do more. We need to have sufficient forces there that are combat-ready to disarm those who are going to resist surrendering their arms,” he said.

“I’m here to appeal to him to give me more logistics and more command and control structures… assigned to a very specific general.”

In response, Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Dau Aturjong Nyuol pledged continued support for the state’s security operations, including military training, equipment provision, mobility assistance, and other logistical needs.

“We are committed to supporting Warrap State with all necessary resources to ensure effective security and deter criminal activities,” Gen. Aturjong said.

The state of emergency in Warrap was declared earlier this year following escalating inter-communal violence and the proliferation of illegal arms. Authorities have since stepped up operations to stabilize the region, with the SSPDF playing a key role in the joint disarmament campaign.

