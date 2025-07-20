20th July 2025
Warrap Gov. vows zero tolerance for violence as state of emergency takes effect

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 10 hours ago

Bol Wek Agoth was appointed on June 5, replacing Magok Magok|Courtesy

The Governor of Warrap State has vowed to punish anyone who will incite violence as he declared the start of the state of emergency imposed in June following the outbreak of intercommunal violence.

Governor Bol Wek Agoth issued the warning during a visit to the Tonj South County on Saturday.

The enforcement of the emergency law comes nearly two months after President Salva Kiir imposed it in Warrap State and Mayom County of Unity State following deadly intercommunal violence in June.

Following the declaration of the emergency law, the South Sudan People Defence Forces (SSPDF) were deployed to the restive state to carry out forceful disarmament.

However, the operation was delayed pending the arrival of the governor.

In a statement published on Saturday, Governor Agoth told community leaders in Tonj South that the emergency measures were aimed to stop the revenge killings, cattle theft and lawlessness in the state.

In a briefing with the community representatives including chiefs, women leaders and youth leaders, Governor Agoth warned the locals against further incitement to violence.

“I will observe zero tolerance towards incitement to violence and complacency in implementation of the State of Emergency,” he vowed.

President Salva Kiir appointed Governor Agoth in June following the eruption of renewed the violence between in Tonj East and Tonj South Counties.

According to the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), the conflict has killed 200 people and displaced thousands more since December 2024.

Governor Agoth was accompanied by his deputy, state advisors, ministers, national and state MPs, former governors, legal counsels, traditional chiefs, and representatives of women and youth.

