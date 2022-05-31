Warrap, Abyei lifeline road reopens after months of banditry

The main road between Warrap State and the Abyei Administrative area has reopened after more than a month of closure due to insecurity.

The spokesperson of Abyei Administrative Area, Ajak Deng said several trucks arrived in Abyei town from Twic and Wau On Sunday.

The move comes after the SSPDF established a buffer zone between Twic of Warrap and the Abyei Administrative Area last week.

“As you know from the beginning of the conflict , I think it’s been a long time since people stopped using this road coming to Abyei [from Twic, and I think more than one month,” Deng said.

“… but now I heard yesterday[Sunday] some people drove to Abyei. This is because there are forces deployed along the road…”

In February this year, communal violence erupted between some clans from Warrap and Abyei, forcing the highway to close down.

The conflict was later resolved by an investigation committee formed by the presidency.

But despite the resolve, violence continued to be witnessed along the major road linking the two neighboring communities with travelers waylaid, targeted and often kidnapped by gunmen.

The scenario prompted President Salva Kiir to constitute a committee to investigate the insecurity.

Last week, the committee led by Vice President for Service Cluster Hussein Abdelbagi Akol handed its report on the conflict to President Salva Kiir.

The findings of the investigation committee on the inter-communal clashes in Aneet revealed that two prominent personalities among others have fueled the Twic-Ngok conflict.

In a 94-page report seen by Eye Radio, the committee found that publications written by Bona Malwal and Abyei intellectuals including Dr Francis Mading Deng fueled the conflict.

Dr Francis Mading Deng is a former South Sudan ambassador to the United Nations, and a native of the Abyei Administrative Area.

Bona Malwal Madut is a veteran South Sudanese politician from Twic Mayardit County of Warrap state.

The two prominent leaders are yet to comment on the report.

