VPs Bol, Taban review infrastructure projects, prioritize road development

JUBA, Central Equatoria (Eye Radio) — Vice Presidents Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel and Taban Deng Gai met on Friday to review the status of key projects under their respective Economic and Infrastructure Clusters.
According to the Office of the Vice President for Economic Infrusture, the meeting held on Friday, August 8, focused on assessing progress and identifying priority needs, particularly for road construction, which the government is intensifying efforts to secure funding for.
The statement says these roads are essential not only for economic growth, but also for connecting communities, reducing transport costs, boosting trade, and enhancing regional integration.
The two leaders also discussed challenges hindering river transport, including obstacles and illegal taxation.
They resolved to remove these barriers to improve service delivery and trade across the country.
In conclusion, both vice presidents called for stronger collaboration among government institutions, development partners, and the private sector to fast-track sustainable infrastructure projects that will power South Sudan’s economic growth.
The meeting is part of ongoing efforts to fulfil President Salva Kiir’s directive to accelerate infrastructure development for the benefit of all citizens, to ensure that no community is left behind on the journey toward unity, development, and lasting peace.