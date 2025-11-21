21st November 2025

VP Taban urges road contractors to be patient as government reviews $700m arrears

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 6 hours ago

VP Taban Deng Gai - Courtesy

Vice President Taban Deng Gai has called on road contractors to remain patient as the government reviews claims of unpaid arrears said to total 700 million US dollars.

According to a statement from the Office of the Vice President, Taban, who also chairs the infrastructure cluster, made the appeal during a meeting with representatives of the South Sudan Contractors Association on Monday.

The contractors asked for the Vice President’s intervention, saying the alleged arrears have greatly affected road construction works across the country.

Taban assured them that his office will engage the relevant institutions, including the Ministry of Roads and Bridges, the Ministry of Finance, and ARC, the main contractor, to “determine the way forward.”

It is still unclear which specific road project the arrears are linked to.

However, major national roads such as the Juba–Rumbek Highway and the Juba–Bor–Malakal Highway are among the projects the government has been working on in recent years.

21st November 2025

