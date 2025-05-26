You are here: Home | National News | News | VP Taban says Unity State mini oil refinery now operational
Vice President Taban Deng on Monday disclosed, while briefing President Salva Kiir Mayardit about his recent visit to Bentiu that a mini oil refinery in Unity State is now functioning, according to the office of the President.
A post on the Office of the President’s Facebook page noted that VP Deng provided an overview of his extensive tour of the region, during which he engaged directly with local communities.
As head of the Infrastructure Cluster, VP Deng conveyed President Kiir’s message of peace, assuring communities that South Sudan would never return to war.
“The VP said the peace message was warmly received by the citizens of Unity State, who fully support further efforts toward achieving stability,” stated the Office of the President.
Separately, VP Taban emphasized the need to improve road infrastructure to boost connectivity and drive economic growth.
In December 2024, the Council of Ministers approved a $3 billion proposal to build a new oil refinery in Tharjiath, Unity State.
The new refinery project would be a joint venture, with NILEPET holding a 30% stake and private company Quad Layer Holdings owning the remaining 70%.
It was expected to help reduce reliance on imported petroleum products and provide new job opportunities, further contributing to the country’s economic growth.
Earlier, on August 24, 2024, a Chinese company signed an agreement with South Sudan’s state-owned Nile Petroleum Corporation (NILEPET) to build a modern oil refinery and storage facilities, as reported by Xinhua.
