VP Taban says mini oil refinery now operational in Unity State

Vice President Taban Deng on Monday disclosed, while briefing President Salva Kiir Mayardit about his recent visit to Bentiu that a mini oil refinery in Unity State is now functioning, according to the office of the President.

A post on the Office of the President’s Facebook page noted that VP Deng provided an overview of his extensive tour of the region, during which he engaged directly with local communities.

As head of the Infrastructure Cluster, VP Deng conveyed President Kiir’s message of peace, assuring communities that South Sudan would never return to war.

“The VP said the peace message was warmly received by the citizens of Unity State, who fully support further efforts toward achieving stability,” stated the Office of the President.

Separately, VP Taban emphasized the need to improve road infrastructure to boost connectivity and drive economic growth.

