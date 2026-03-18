VP Nyandeng urges open dialogue as “key to stability” for 2026 elections

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – Vice President Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior has urged leaders to prioritize honest dialogue as the only way to ensure a peaceful 2026 election, calling on officials to ‘listen and clarify’ rather than ignore public confusion.

Speaking at a high-level stakeholder dialogue on Wednesday, March 18, Vice President Nyandeng argued that open engagement between the government and the people is the “key to stability” as South Sudan approaches the December 2026 polls.

The Vice President, who leads the Gender and Youth Cluster, addressed critical issues including subnational boundaries, political representation, and inter-governmental relations.

She emphasized that transparent communication is essential to resolving public confusion and building a resilient foundation for governance.

She noted that as South Sudan approaches the December polls, the country cannot afford to let misunderstandings turn into violence.

Vice President Nyandeng pushed back against the idea that consulting the public makes a government look weak. Instead, she described it as a “critical step” toward building a strong nation.

“Dialogue is essential in resolving confusion before it escalates into conflict,” she said, adding that true leadership involves sitting down with communities to explain complex issues.

Her warning comes as tensions rise in several regions over administrative units and subnational boundaries. Nyandeng admitted that many citizens remain confused about where these borders lie and who represents them.

She cautioned that when the government makes big decisions without talking to the people first, it “undermines public confidence” and creates unnecessary anger.

To solve these modern problems, the Vice President pointed to the early days of the peace process. She reminded current officials how senior leaders used to travel to the most remote villages to meet with traditional chiefs and community elders face-to-face.

By returning to this style of direct leadership, Nyandeng believes the government can regain public trust and ensure that every citizen feels included in the journey toward the 2026 elections.

“Governance must reach all levels of society,” she concluded.

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