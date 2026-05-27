VP Nyandeng urges diplomats to uphold discipline abroad

Vice President Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior has called on South Sudanese diplomats to uphold discipline, professionalism, and dignity while representing the country abroad.

Nyandeng made the remarks on Monday during a graduation ceremony in Juba, where 229 diplomats received professional certificates after completing an intensive diplomatic training programme at the Institute for Diplomatic Studies.

The training, conducted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), ran from March 16th to May 25th, 2026.

Addressing the graduates, the Vice President for the Gender and Youth Cluster and Acting Chairperson of the Governance Cluster emphasized that diplomats serve as representatives of the President, the government, and the people of South Sudan.

“South Sudan needs disciplined people. Diplomats are second to the army. They must be disciplined, highly disciplined, representatives of the president, representatives of this country, and representatives of the people of South Sudan,” Nyandeng said.

She urged diplomats to remain calm under pressure, listen carefully, and uphold leadership qualities developed during the country’s long struggle for independence.

“When you endure hardship, like what we did during the 21 years of struggle, that is leadership which brought us our independence,” she added.

Nyandeng also warned against inappropriate behavior in diplomatic settings, including chewing gum during official functions, saying diplomats must protect the image and dignity of South Sudan wherever they are posted.

She further noted that diplomacy often requires patience and endurance, explaining that diplomats may sometimes work in difficult and uncomfortable environments.

Meanwhile, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ambassador Dr. James Pitia Morgan encouraged the graduates to remain committed and disciplined, describing diplomats as the “mirror” of South Sudan abroad.

“Diplomacy needs you to be dedicated, disciplined, and committed because you are the mirror of this country,” Dr. Morgan said.

He noted that the behavior of diplomats directly affects the country’s reputation internationally and urged them to speak wisely, listen more, and maintain professionalism at all times.

“You can talk less, but speak sense and listen more, because you are the ears and the eyes of this country,” he said.

The newly trained diplomats are expected to serve in various South Sudanese missions abroad.

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