VP Nyandeng honors late Lt. Gen. Bior Ajang’s legacy

Vice President Rebecca Nyandeng honored the late Lieutenant General Bior Ajang, praising him as a true hero deserving of a dignified farewell.



Lt. Gen. Ajang, former deputy chief of defence for the SSPDF, passed away on Tuesday night in Juba due to a heart attack.

At a gathering at the late veteran’s residence in Juba, Nyandeng reflected on Ajang’s remarkable life of purpose, commitment, and sacrifice.

She emphasized that his contributions earned him widespread respect and admiration.

“I knew Bior for over fifty years, from the liberation struggle to his passing. He epitomized what it means to be a real man, and his legacy deserves to be honored with pride,” Nyandeng stated.

She urged mourners to celebrate Ajang’s life and achievements rather than mourn him with pity.

“We should remember him with dignity and respect for the extraordinary role he played as a leader, mentor, and father to many,” Nyandeng concluded.

Ajang will be remembered for his pivotal role in the liberation struggle and his lasting influence as a leader.

