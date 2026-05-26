VP Nyandeng demands professionalism and discipline from South Sudanese diplomats

Vice President Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior directed South Sudanese diplomats to adhere to standards of discipline and institutional conduct while representing the state at foreign missions.

The Vice President made the statements on Monday, May 25, during a ceremony in Juba. The event marked the graduation of 229 diplomats who completed an academic program at the Institute for Diplomatic Studies, which ran from March 16 to May 25, 2026.

The training initiative was implemented by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Nyandeng, who serves as the Vice President for the Gender and Youth Cluster and Acting Chairperson of the Governance Cluster, stated that diplomats function as the direct representatives of the presidency and the population.

She specified that personnel must avoid behavior that compromises the status of the state during official functions, explicitly noting that actions such as chewing gum during diplomatic assignments are unacceptable.

She advised the graduates to manage pressure through systematic listening and emotional control, drawing parallels to the institutional endurance developed during the 21-year war for independence.

“South Sudan needs disciplined people. Diplomats are second to the army,” Nyandeng stated. “They must be disciplined. Representative of the president, representative of this country, representative of the people of South Sudan. People who can think clearly under pressure, listen carefully, and carry dignity during difficult times, that is leadership.”

She added that diplomatic postings vary in environment, requiring personnel to maintain professional protocols even when assigned to stations lacking standard infrastructure or climate controls.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Dr. James Pitia Morgan, stated that the performance of individuals stationed abroad shapes international perceptions of South Sudan’s 15 million citizens.

Dr. Morgan instructed the graduates to prioritize data collection over public commentary, advising them to limit verbal statements to measured, substantive communication.

“You are the mirror of this country,” Dr. Morgan stated. “What good you do there is in the interest of all the 15 million. If you are good, all the 15 million people here back at home are good… A diplomat must always remain disciplined. He must always remain somebody who likes to listen. You can talk less, but you can talk sense, but listen more.”

The ministry confirmed that the 229 certified personnel will be deployed to support South Sudan’s foreign policy objectives and manage bilateral communications in international stations.

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