VP Nyandeng criticizes ‘gossipers’ for misleading the President

Vice President Rebecca Nyandeng has criticized individuals she labelled as “gossipers” who, she claimed, are misleading the president with false information and thereby undermining the country’s progress.

Her remarks came during a solemn address to mourners at the residence of the late Ambassador General Bior Ajang, shortly after his burial.

Nyandeng expressed grave concern over the detrimental impact that misinformation is having on the leadership and direction of the country.

She specifically called out those who, rather than fulfilling their duties responsibly, are misleading the president with untruthful claims.

According to Nyandeng, as someone who has studied security, she understands the importance of relaying trusted information to the head of the state.

She says the ‘gossipers’ ought to be conducting thorough analyses and filtering out and presenting the truth to the president for consideration.

Instead, she says they bring him every piece of nonsense from the streets, which is not helping the country—rather destroying it.

“You gossipers, let me tell you, you are the ones destroying this country. You have pouched our president. You have taken him and fed him lies that are not truthful; that is what you do,” The vice president told mourners in Juba.

“I have studied security; I know what it means. Your work is not to go and tell the president gossip. Your work is to do analysis and filter them and take them to the president, not to collect all the nonsense on the streets and take them to the president,” she said.

“What if he dies? What will you do? You gossipers, you are destroying the country.

“Why has greed become such a big thing? When we fought for this country, we fought without food, and tobacco was the main stimulant; that was what Koryom used to say was their lunch. Why? Why do you want to destroy the country, you gossipers?”

Additionally, Vice President Rebecca Nyandeng also urged mourners and citizens to hold fast to the ideals of the SPLM/A, the movement that was instrumental in achieving the freedom the country now enjoys.

She reminded them of the sacrifices made during the struggle for independence and emphasized the importance of keeping the spirit of the movement alive in their hearts.

Nyandeng reassured the citizens not to lose hope as the current things are dynasties, saying they will go…

“Let us not allow SPLA/M to leave our hearts. It is getting lost in people’s hearts, and even they want to hate it now. Even those who fought for this country shy away when they go to where people are because SPLA/M has been turned into something bad, and it is the one that bore the things we are enjoying now,” VP Nyandeng.

“Some people have never smelt gunpowder; they have never dodged Antonov; they are the ones with the tallest buildings; and they have many cars. They are changing new cars now and then, and they have never smelt gunpowder or dodged Antonov,” she said.

“Do not let those things make you lose hope; those things are dynasties; they will go.

“South Sudan is abundantly blessed; what has come out is small; do not cry out your hearts. Let those that are eating eat; they will be satisfied.”

