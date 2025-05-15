VP Lagu urges Kiir to speed up Upper Nile University’s relocation to Malakal

The Vice President and Chairperson of the Service Cluster has called on President Kiir to expedite the relocation of Upper Nile University to its original campus in the state capital, Malakal.

The university was relocated to Juba following the 2013 violence. Since 2014, the campus has been operating in Juba, despite repeated requests from the university’s management for its return to Malakal to foster regional stability and development.

In July 2019, a reconstruction was launched and with key buildings at the Malakal campus renovated by 2021 following an agreement between the government of Japan and UNDP.

The renovation project cost at least 2.5 million US dollars.

The renovated facilities include classrooms, the university’s main halls, labs, accommodation facilities, lecturers’ accommodation, and administration blocks.

Despite the completion, Upper Nile University students continued to study at temporary premises set up by the government in Juba.

In a meeting on Wednesday , VP Lagu appealed to President Salva Kiir to intervene and fast-track the return of the university to its original premises in Malakal, stressing its importance in promoting peace and development in the Upper Nile region.

In his remark at a Chollo cultural event in Juba in March, Taban, the head of the infrastructure cluster, said relocating the university to Malakal would encourage peace and development in the state.

