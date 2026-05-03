VP Igga calls for peace and reconciliation at Lo’bonok homecoming event

Vice President Dr James Wani Igga has called on citizens to embrace peace and forgiveness for the country to move forward and develop, during a thanksgiving ceremony organised in his honour.

Dr Igga made the remarks yesterday during a reception ceremony held in his home town of Lo’bonok, organised to celebrate his reappointment to the position of Vice President in November 2025, after he was replaced in February earlier in the year.

Speaking during the ceremony, Dr Igga urged the South Sudanese people to embrace the spirit of peace, love, forgiveness, and reconciliation in order to move the country forward.

He said the government remains committed to restoring peace and prosperity in the country.

The event, which brought together people and traditional leaders from all bomas in Lo’bonok Payam, also featured lively traditional dances and cultural performances.

The ceremony was attended by senior government officials, including the Minister of Mining Lasuba Ludoru Wango, Central Equatoria State Advisor to the Governor Anna Kaku Samson, and former SPLM Secretary General Prof. Paul Logale Jumi, among other officials.

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