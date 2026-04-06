6th April 2026

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VP Hussein challenges Unity State leaders over failure to restore peace

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 6 hours ago

The former Vice President for Service Cluster, Hussein Abdelbagi Akol. [Photo: Courtesy]

Vice President  and Chairperson of the Service Cluster Hussein Abdelbagi Akol has criticized leaders from Unity State for failing to bring peace to their communities, saying divisions are driving continued violence and instability.

Speaking during the third memorial service of the late Sultan Robert Tungwar Kueigwong Reat in Juba, Abdelbagi singled out senior figures, including Taban Deng Gai, and questioned their role in addressing clashes in Bentiu.

“I asked him, you are a prominent figure in Bentiu… what is the reason for the killings happening between neighbours?” Abdelbagi said. “His response did not convince me. Saying he cannot travel there is just talk.”

He said the continued lack of unity among leaders and communities has led to insecurity, lost opportunities, and ongoing conflict in Unity State.

Abdelbagi added that divisions among young leaders from Bentiu, especially those in Juba, have weakened their influence, leaving the area with fewer government positions and missed development opportunities.

“When there is unity among the people of Bentiu, there will be development,” he said. “But without unity, there will be no development or even jobs—only death because you are divided.”

He called on leaders and citizens to take responsibility for restoring peace and to work together to end the violence.

Abdelbagi also said he will engage all parties, including members of the SPLM-IO, to help bring stability to Unity State.

He urged residents of Bentiu to support peace efforts and work with leaders to rebuild their communities and promote development.

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