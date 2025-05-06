VP Dr Bol Mel directs settlement of SSP 43 Billion and USD 75 million in pension arears

The Vice President and Chair of the Economic Cluster, Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel, has directed the National Ministry of Public Service to settle SSP 43 billion and USD 75 million to clear pension arrears owed to the government.

“The Vice President issued a directive for the urgent settlement of pension arrears accrued between 2011 and 2023, estimated at SSP 43 billion and USD 75 million,” reported Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel’s office.

This directive, issued on Monday, follows a meeting between the Vice President, the Minister of Public Service, and senior officials from the Pension Funds.

According to the Vice President, “This action will provide much-needed relief to retirees who have dedicated their lives to public service both at home and abroad.”

Dr. Bol emphasized that pension administration is a national responsibility that must be carried out with fairness, transparency, and the utmost respect for senior citizens.

The Chair of the Economic Cluster also called for the full implementation of the Ministry of Finance’s directive, which requires all government employees to open bank accounts.

He described this as “a vital step toward payroll transparency and the elimination of irregularities.”

Furthermore, Dr. Bol announced a new partnership between the Government of South Sudan and the World Bank to introduce a nationwide biometric registration system.

This system, set to be rolled out at both national and state levels, aims to enhance the accuracy and accountability of managing the civil service workforce.

Dr. Bol believes that these reforms will restore dignity to retirees, build trust with civil servants, and ensure that public service truly serves the people of South Sudan.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Makuei urges journalists to harness AI for empowerment, cautioning against its risks Previous Post