VP Bol outlines positions on DRC, Sudan in ‘strategic meeting’ with Museveni

Vice President Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel held a strategic meeting with Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni following regional talks, during which he articulated South Sudan’s diplomatic positions on the situations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Sudan, according to his office.

Dr. Bol arrived in Juba on Thursday after attending the Twelfth High-Level Meeting of the Regional Oversight Mechanism (ROM) of the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the DRC and the region, held in Entebbe, Uganda.

Wednesday’s meeting brought together top leaders from Angola, Burundi, Congo, the DRC, Kenya, Rwanda, South Africa, and South Sudan to discuss recent developments in the Great Lakes region, focusing particularly on security and humanitarian issues, including ongoing peace efforts addressing the crisis in eastern DRC.

In a joint communiqué, the leaders urged member states to strictly adhere to the peace, security, and cooperation agreement, emphasizing respect for each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

According to the Office of the Vice President and Chairperson of the Economic Cluster, before returning home, Dr. Bol held a strategic meeting with President Museveni.

During the meeting, he further articulated South Sudan’s diplomatic positions on the situations in the DRC and Sudan and provided an update on the ongoing implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement in South Sudan.

It’s unclear what the strategic position of South Sudan in the Sudan and DRC is, however, the Vice President’s office said.“These engagements will ultimately position our nation as a rising force in geopolitics and a top destination for investment, opening doors to opportunities that directly benefit our citizens.”

The statement also noted that Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel, Hon. Monday Semaya Kumba, and other officials held several high-level sideline engagements to amplify the voices, concerns, and aspirations of the South Sudanese people and to earn respect at the regional level.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Authorities confirm 25 new cholera cases in Western Bahr el Ghazal Previous Post