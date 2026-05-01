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VP Abdelbagi pledges Job creation through agriculture, tech at national Labour Day

Author: James Atem | Published: May 1, 2026

Vice President, Hussein Abdelbagi Akol, the head of Service Cluster and also the Chairperson of the South Sudan Patriotic Movement (SSPM) [Photo: Courtesy]

Vice President Hussein Abdelbagi Akol has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to tackling unemployment by prioritizing investment in agriculture, infrastructure, and technology.

Speaking at Juba National Stadium this afternoon, the Vice President addressed the country’s first national-level International Labour Day celebration since independence.

Abdelbagi, who serves as the Chairperson for the Service Delivery Cluster, emphasized that expanding employment opportunities—particularly for the youth—is a central pillar of the government’s development agenda.

The Vice President outlined a strategy for economic diversification, noting that infrastructure development and agricultural investment are essential for opening up opportunities in rural and urban areas alike.

“Investing in agriculture and infrastructure will help open up opportunities across the country, while technology and innovation are expected to drive diversification and long-term development,” he stated.

He further highlighted the government’s collaboration with both public and private sector partners to foster sustainable job growth and support Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to promote self-reliance.

With a significant portion of the population being young people, the Vice President stressed the importance of vocational training and skill-building.

He noted that equipping the younger generation with market-relevant skills is necessary to ensure they can compete in the modern job market and contribute meaningfully to national stability.

Creating an inclusive economy, he added, is essential for maintaining peace and achieving the long-term growth targets of the Republic.

International Labour Day, observed annually on May 1, recognizes the historical achievements of the labour movement and advocates for equitable working conditions.

According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), the 2026 global theme is “Ensuring a Healthy Psychosocial Working Environment,” highlighting the importance of mental well-being and safety in the workplace.

The event in Juba brought together workers from various sectors, government officials, and international partners to celebrate the contributions of the South Sudanese workforce to the nation’s ongoing development.

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