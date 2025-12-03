3rd December 2025

Visually impaired pupil calls for equal education for children with disabilities

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 7 hours ago

James Wani’s call comes as South Sudan joints nations to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD)|By Awan Moses

A visually impaired student is calling on families, guardians, and communities to stop discriminating against children with disabilities and ensure they have equal access to education, a fundamental universal right.

James Wani urged parents and caregivers to support their children with disabilities so they can pursue their dreams and contribute to society.

Speaking on Eye Radio’s Dawn show on Wednesday, he said: We must leave behind negative attitudes. If we don’t, children with disabilities may feel they are not important. Parents should know that their child has the right to go to school and learn, no matter their disability.”

Lily Riko, Disability Inclusion Lead at Girls’ Education South Sudan, said inclusive education is not a privilege or an act of charity—it is a right.

“On this International Day of Persons with Disabilities, we recognize the achievements of people with disabilities and stand with them. Children with disabilities have the right to learn alongside other students. Families and communities should make sure every child can access education equally. Inclusion is a right, not a favor, she said.

Today marks the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD), celebrated globally on 3rd December. This year’s international theme is Fostering disability-inclusive societies for advancing social progress,” while South Sudan’s national theme is “Empowering people with disabilities through inclusive policies and partnerships.”

Families, educators, and society at large are reminded that supporting children with disabilities to access education is not just a moral responsibility—it is a legal and universal right.

