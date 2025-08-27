Visible increase in street children in towns a major concern -official

The Ministry of Gender, Child, and Social Welfare has described the rising presence of children living and working on the streets in Juba and other urban centers across South Sudan a major concern, though no official data currently exists to quantify the scale of the issue.

“The number of children on the streets is visibly increasing, not just in Juba, but in other states as well. This is a major concern, said Ms. Nancy Matayo Alisa, Deputy Director of Child Protection at the ministry during an ongoing workshop organized by the IGAD in Juba.

She said the ministry has a policy on children, but without appropriate parental care, which specifically addresses the needs of street-connected children.

To address this, Nancy said the authorities are working with the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) to develop a National Action Plan under the IGAD Child Policy Framework.

According to her, the process began in 2024 with regional consultations in Juba, Nairobi, and Addis Ababa, before the policy framework was officially launched in December by South Sudan’s Gender Minister Aya Benjamin Warile, alongside fellow IGAD ministers.

She added that a comprehensive roadmap has been drafted to address the root causes that push children onto the streets.

The roadmap, awaiting formal endorsement from the Ministries of Gender, Justice, and Interior, proposes vocational training for youth, support for families, and broader social protection initiatives.

“This action plan aligns with our national laws and frameworks,” she said.

“It addresses child marriage, justice for children, children with disabilities, and the plight of refugee children in our territory. Every aspect was designed to ensure the plan can be effectively implemented within our legal system.”

Ms. Nancy went on to suggest the inclusion of children with disabilities as a core priority.

In the meantime, she said the Ministry is working with Save the Children to create a national database to track child protection concerns more effectively, citing the need to implement the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which South Sudan ratified.

Nancy has appealed for increased government budget allocations and renewed support from development partners to bring the plan into full effect and improve the overall welfare of children across the country.

“We have the framework, we have the plan — now we need the support to implement it and make a meaningful impact,” she said.

