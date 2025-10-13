Victoria Nasera appointed to FIFA Women’s Football Development Committee

Former national women’s team manager, Victoria Nasera, has been appointed to the FIFA Women’s Football Development Committee for the 2025–2029 term.

Nasera becomes the first South Sudanese woman to serve on the prestigious global committee — a major milestone and recognition of her long-standing contributions to women’s football in South Sudan and across Sub-Saharan Africa.

She is a former player and team manager of the Bright Starlets, and a strong advocate for grassroots football development. Nasera brings years of experience and a proven track record to the international role.

Speaking to Eye Radio this morning, Nasera thanked football authorities for their continued support to women’s football, but also called for more action to improve female representation in leadership roles.

“To the federation, I would say I appreciate the support they’re doing to women’s football, but there’s more they need to do,” Nasera stated candidly.

She said there are many capable women in South Sudan who deserve leadership opportunities, but continue to be sidelined.

“I still ask the entire federation to take more positions or a little bit of more percentages in the federation in terms of leadership, because when you look at the board or the executive committee, out of 13 members, there’s only one woman, which is under-representation of women,” she said.

Nasera also noted that the challenges South Sudanese women face in sport go beyond the pitch — particularly the lack of female voices in key decision-making bodies.

She pledged to use her new position at FIFA to advocate for greater inclusion and tackle systemic issues affecting women in football, both locally and globally.

Nasera began her football career at Comboni Comprehensive College in Lomin, Kajo Keji. She is also the founder of the Nasvick Initiative South Sudan, an organization that uses football to drive social change.

