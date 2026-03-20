Vice President Igga appeals for compassion toward Sudanese refugees

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Vice President and Chairperson of the Economic Cluster, James Wani Igga, has called on South Sudanese citizens to show solidarity with Sudanese refugees and others arriving from neighbouring countries.
Speaking during a Ramadan Iftar in Juba on Wednesday, Dr Igga reminded citizens of the warm reception South Sudanese once received in neighbouring Sudan.
“I wish all our Muslims across South Sudan, both citizens and friends, including refugees from different countries, especially our dear Sudan, to feel at home in South Sudan,” he said speaking during the annual Ramadan iftar organised by the presidency.
He urged communities to extend similar hospitality to refugees and displaced persons now seeking safety in South Sudan.
“Not long ago, South Sudanese were also refugees in Sudan, where they were warmly received. It is now the duty of every South Sudanese to give back by welcoming not only Sudanese refugees but people from all countries. When you live in a glass house, do not throw stones, in other words, the good done to us, we must also do to others,” he appealed.
Across South Sudan, Muslims joined the rest of the world to mark Eid al Fitr, which signifies the end of fasting and prayers.
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