Vice President Abdelbagi accepts resignation of Mabior Riiny

The office of Vice President Abdelbagi Ayii has accepted the resignation of a national parliament member.

Over the weekend, lawmaker Mabior Riiny Lual resigned from the national parliament and the South Sudan Patriotic Movement party, citing dissatisfaction with leadership practices.

Riiny notified the party’s Chairperson Dr Costelo Garang about his decision after questioning what they fought for and signed the 2018 peace deal.

In the statement, the ex-MP said he posted this to the party leadership mid-last year but was never given a response.

According to him, the party is doing nothing to help their suffering people but taking the opportunity to enrich themselves.

Riiny cited these as reasons for his resignation from the parliament and the political party.

“We cannot continue to call ourselves leaders when the very people we serve are dying and leaders are illegitimately getting rich at their expense,” said Riiny.

In response, the South Sudan Patriotic Movement leadership has accepted Mabior Riiny Lual’s resignation after careful consideration.

In a statement to Eye Radio, Stephen Lual, the party spokesperson affirmed Riiny’s right to resign from parliament.

He added that the opposition is now considering a nominee to replace Rinny in the national legislature.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter