13th October 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Veteran Journalist Michael Koma dies at 50 in Juba

Veteran Journalist Michael Koma dies at 50 in Juba

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 10 hours ago

The late veteran journalist and editor, Michael Koma, who formerly led the Juba Monitor, The Witness, and The Dawn Newspaper. (Courtesy)

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) The media fraternity in South Sudan is mourning the loss of veteran journalist and political commentator Michael Koma, who died on Sunday night at the age of 50 after a short illness.

A family member confirmed to Eye Radio that Koma passed away in a hospital in Juba due to complications from hypoglycemia (dangerously low blood sugar), after being hospitalized for two days.

Koma was admitted to the hospital in Juba on Saturday after suddenly falling ill.

Speaking to Eye Radio, family member Hellen Martin described the rapid decline in his health.

“By the time his sister arrived at the hospital, he was already in critical condition. His blood sugar had dropped dangerously low. The staff tried their best, but they could not manage to stabilize him… Then late last night, around 12 AM, he passed away,” Hellen stated.

Koma was a renowned and influential figure in South Sudan’s media landscape. He was widely known for his fearless reporting, sharp political commentary, and strong editorial voice.

Over his career, Koma served as editor for several prominent publications, including the Juba Monitor, The Witness, and The Dawn newspapers.

Koma is survived by three wives and several children.

According to the family, the funeral service is being held at the family home located behind the Konyo Konyo Market in Juba, where burial arrangements will be finalised.

Popular Stories
Juba City Council launches construction of largest shopping mall 1

Juba City Council launches construction of largest shopping mall

Published October 10, 2025

Clashes erupt outside Abyei area between unified forces – Spokespersons 2

Clashes erupt outside Abyei area between unified forces – Spokespersons

Published October 7, 2025

SSPDF History: Gen Aturjong marks shortest CDF term since 2005 3

SSPDF History: Gen Aturjong marks shortest CDF term since 2005

Published October 9, 2025

Machar trial resumes; courtroom closed to independent media 4

Machar trial resumes; courtroom closed to independent media

Published October 8, 2025

World Bank: SSP among weakest currencies in 2025 5

World Bank: SSP among weakest currencies in 2025

Published October 12, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Human Rights Concern: Sudan forcibly divides families, deporting mothers without their infants

Published 5 hours ago

Germany supports access to safe water in NBGs’ Aweil

Published 6 hours ago

Women leaders call for urgent support to Al Sabah Children’s Hospital

Published 7 hours ago

Unity State reinstates 24 head teachers suspended over pro-machar protest

Published 7 hours ago

Madagascar president fled country amid protests and army revolt

Published 7 hours ago

Victoria Nasera appointed to FIFA Women’s Football Development Committee

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
13th October 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.