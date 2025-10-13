Veteran Journalist Michael Koma dies at 50 in Juba

A family member confirmed to Eye Radio that Koma passed away in a hospital in Juba due to complications from hypoglycemia (dangerously low blood sugar), after being hospitalized for two days.
Koma was admitted to the hospital in Juba on Saturday after suddenly falling ill.
Speaking to Eye Radio, family member Hellen Martin described the rapid decline in his health.
“By the time his sister arrived at the hospital, he was already in critical condition. His blood sugar had dropped dangerously low. The staff tried their best, but they could not manage to stabilize him… Then late last night, around 12 AM, he passed away,” Hellen stated.
Koma was a renowned and influential figure in South Sudan’s media landscape. He was widely known for his fearless reporting, sharp political commentary, and strong editorial voice.
Over his career, Koma served as editor for several prominent publications, including the Juba Monitor, The Witness, and The Dawn newspapers.
Koma is survived by three wives and several children.
According to the family, the funeral service is being held at the family home located behind the Konyo Konyo Market in Juba, where burial arrangements will be finalised.