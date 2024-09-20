USA delivers additional mpox kits to South Sudan

The United States has provided support for the World Health Organization to procure two kits of advanced polymerase chain reaction tests to aid mpox detection in South Sudan.

“This week USAID provided support for the World Health Organization to procure two kits (96 tests each) of advanced polymerase chain reaction tests to aid mpox detection”, said US Embassy in Juba in a statement Friday.

The US Embassy said the support “is in addition to the previous provision on September 1 by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of one kit with 96 tests.”

According to the diplomatic mission, “the upsurge of mpox in a number of countries in the region highlights the need for vigilance and response to emerging disease threats.”

It added that “these kits equip the South Sudan National Public Health Laboratory with essential tools to rapidly test and enhance detection of the virus.”

With the unwavering support, South Sudan is said to have performed 74 tests, “of which all have been negative.”

The Embassy cited USAID Acting Mission Director Yohannes Araya as saying: “The U.S. is committed to global health security and improving the health of the people of South Sudan.”

The US government now calls upon the transitional government to increase its use of public revenue to support the health sector.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



South Sudan Human Rights Commission decries being undermined Previous Post