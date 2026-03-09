US, UK, Norway urge Kiir to revoke order expelling un, aid agencies from Akobo

The embassies of Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States have called on President Salva Kiir to revoke an order by the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces directing the UN mission, aid agencies, and civilians to leave Akobo County within three days.

The western missions made the call in a letter addressed to President Kiir. The letter was signed by the ambassadors of the Kingdom of Norway and the United Kingdom, and the Chargé d’Affaires of the United States Embassy.

The concern comes after the Chief of Defence Forces of the SSPDF issued an order on Friday asking the UN mission to evacuate its temporary base in Akobo, saying the army was preparing to launch a military operation against opposition forces.

Clashes between the SSPDF and opposition Sudan People’s Liberation Army–In Opposition forces, along with allied White Army militias, have been raging in northern Jonglei State since December last year.

The western missions warned that a military offensive could lead to more deaths and displacement of civilians.

According to the embassies, about 245,000 people are currently in Akobo County, including thousands displaced from other parts of Jonglei State.

“We are writing to express our deep concern at the reported order by the SSPDF Chief of Defence Forces on March 6 for the UNMISS mission, humanitarian agencies, NGOs and the civilian population to leave Akobo within 72 hours ahead of offensive military operations against Akobo town and the surrounding area,” they said in a joint statement.

“We strongly urge that this order be revoked. We fear that this order and threatened offensive, if implemented, will lead to further deaths, displacement and suffering for the South Sudanese people. We understand that some 245,000 people are currently in Akobo County including many thousands of displaced from elsewhere in Jonglei,” he said.

The missions said the presence of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan in Akobo is meant to fulfill its mandate from the United Nations Security Council to support peace and protect civilians.

The diplomats also noted that the order appears to contradict President Kiir’s recent pledge to allow unhindered humanitarian access after meeting the UN relief coordinator during a recent visit.

The diplomatic missions, which are member countries of the Troika further appealed to President Kiir to meet them to discuss their concerns.